Get ready for a mooovie night -
The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District is bringing back its movie night on June 23 at 8:30 p.m. at Setzler Farms, 3241 College St. in Newberry. The movie will be "The Ivy League Farmer."
Read more at Newberry Observer.
