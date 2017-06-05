Farm to Table Dinner is June 22 -

Tickets are going fast for the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce's Farm to Table Dinner, which serves as a kick off event for the 2017 Ag+Art Tour, coordinated by the Clemson Cooperative Extension. "The Farm to Table dinner concept was something we have discussed in the past, and when we decided to defiantly take on the Ag+Art Tour, decided to participate in it, they encouraged each county to do a kick off event," said Executive Director Michelle Long.

