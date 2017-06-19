Corner Scoop holds ribbon cutting -
The Corner Scoop held their official ribbon cutting last week through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. The new ice cream shop, located in Downtown Newberry, officially opened its doors back in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|5
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC