Community Education Day held in Newberry

A home buyers workshop was part of a Community Education Day held recently on the Adult Education campus in downtown Newberry Classes were offered for adults and children, which included cupcake decorating, paint and sip, homebuyers workshop, computer classes, financial literacy, parenting for student success, basketball skills, cheerleading skills, gardening 101, health/fitness, couponing and men's/women's classes. There were three breakout sessions so that participants could attend multiple classes and learn new skills.

