City holding mosquito presentation on Wednesday

June 19 through June 23 marks the 21st annual "National Mosquito Control Awareness Week" by the American Mosquito Control Association . In an effort to help keep City of Newberry residents, their family members and their pets protected throughout the mosquito season, our in-house mosquito control authority Mac Bartley, public works director, will be offering a free, informative awareness presentation.

