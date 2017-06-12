Chapin/Newberry gets even with Lexing...

Chapin/Newberry gets even with Lexington Post 7

23 hrs ago Read more: Lexington County Chronicle

Robert King of Chapin had three hits as Chapin/Newberry Post 193/24 pulled out a 7-5 win over Lexington Post 7 Tuesday at Smith Road Complex at Newberry College. The victory avenged a 11-1 loss in eight innings a night earlier in Lexington.

