Autopsy set for inmate found dead in South Carolina jail
Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said the autopsy is planned Monday in Newberry on the body of 57-year-old James Oakman of Aiken. Carlton said there is no immediate indication of trauma on Oakman's body, which was found late Sunday morning.
