Autopsy set for inmate found dead in ...

Autopsy set for inmate found dead in South Carolina jail

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said the autopsy is planned Monday in Newberry on the body of 57-year-old James Oakman of Aiken. Carlton said there is no immediate indication of trauma on Oakman's body, which was found late Sunday morning.

