Time to get ready for summer, Newberry!

Have you heard about the Total Solar Eclipse set to occur over Newberry this August? To celebrate this event several of our top 10 choices will have creative "out-of-this- world" activities and themes to get you involved before Aug. 21. In addition to covering total solar eclipse education, the Newberry Arts Center will be incorporating science, technology, engineering, art, and math - or STEAM - into its art projects during weekly Summer Art Camps for children and youth. One such project will teach children how to draw and code using Ozobots.

