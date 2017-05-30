Time to get ready for summer, Newberr...

Time to get ready for summer, Newberry! -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Newberry Observer

Have you heard about the Total Solar Eclipse set to occur over Newberry this August? To celebrate this event several of our top 10 choices will have creative "out-of-this- world" activities and themes to get you involved before Aug. 21. In addition to covering total solar eclipse education, the Newberry Arts Center will be incorporating science, technology, engineering, art, and math - or STEAM - into its art projects during weekly Summer Art Camps for children and youth. One such project will teach children how to draw and code using Ozobots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Feb '17 Britbratt94 290
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15) Jul '15 mariamcmurtury 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC