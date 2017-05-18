Taste of Newberry is Friday -

Monday May 15 Read more: Newberry Observer

Get your taste buds ready, because Taste of Newberry will be held May 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Friend Building at 901 Friend St. Originally a Newberry Opera House event, the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism was approached a few years ago to take on the event. Taste of Newberry was originally held in June, but was moved back a month to avoid the summer heat.

