Students Honored at Awards Ceremony

Students at Piedmont Technical College were recently honored at the annual Student Awards and Recognition Program. Dr. Ray Brooks, PTC president, is pictured with the Divisional Distinguished Student awards winners, from left, Micah Griffith of Saluda, arts and science; Kenneth McDaniel of Whitmire, engineering and industrial technologies; Michelle Burns of Newberry, nursing; Kathryn Kratz of Ware Shoals, business, information technologies and public service; and Stephanie Johnson of Prosperity, health sciences.

