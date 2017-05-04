Students Honored at Awards Ceremony
Students at Piedmont Technical College were recently honored at the annual Student Awards and Recognition Program. Dr. Ray Brooks, PTC president, is pictured with the Divisional Distinguished Student awards winners, from left, Micah Griffith of Saluda, arts and science; Kenneth McDaniel of Whitmire, engineering and industrial technologies; Michelle Burns of Newberry, nursing; Kathryn Kratz of Ware Shoals, business, information technologies and public service; and Stephanie Johnson of Prosperity, health sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC