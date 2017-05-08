Roehrs named Caretaker of the Year -
Ken Roehrs, maintenance caretaker of Tremont Apartments in Newberry, was selected as the USDA South Carolina Multi-Family Housing Maintenance Caretaker of the Year. Roehrs was recognized at the Carolinas Council for Affordable Housing annual meeting held in Myrtle Beach from April 23 through April 25. Roehrs was unable to attend and Dwayne White, state director of Rural Development, presented the award to his supervisor, Gloria Denning, in front of more than 250 affordable housing professionals.
