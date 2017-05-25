Revis settling into new position at NCMH -
Newberry County Memorial Hospital has welcomed a new face to its staff, naming Karen Revis as the hospital's new ED Director. Originally from Boiling Springs, Revis has been in the medical field for almost 30 years and is in her third week of being an employee at NCMH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC