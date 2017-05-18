Police, sheriff office seek publica s help in cases

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office and Newberry City Police have posted fliers asking for the public's help in finding leads involving the murder of Clint Stephens and recent shootings that have occurred over the course of a couple weeks in the Wise, Gray, Adelaide street areas and West End section of Newberry. "We are getting the community to work with us to help garner leads in both of these investigations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.