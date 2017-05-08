Newberry Sheriff seeks shooter

Newberry Sheriff seeks shooter

Monday

On May 6 at about 8pm, several people were gathered at a residence on Adelaide Street just outside the City of Newberry for a party. Several men were outside grilling, when verbal altercation took place between two of the men.

