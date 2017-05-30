Newberry senior awarded scholarship -
Danielle Reeder from Newberry High School was one of five area high school seniors who received a $1,000 Mardis Gras Scholarship Ball scholarship during a ceremony held May 11 at the New Generation Outreach Church in Greenwood. Other scholarship winners were Christopher Walker from Abbeville High School, Titus Bosket from Saluda High School, Paul J. Martin Jr. from McCormick High School and Lauren Rhodes from Ninety Six High School.
