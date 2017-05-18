Newberry man sentenced to 22 years in...

Newberry man sentenced to 22 years in prison for assault, burglary of elderly woman

Anthony Maurice Wise was found guilty of first degree assault and battery, kidnapping and first degree burglary by a Newberry County jury following three days of trial and just over an hour of deliberation. Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Wise to 22 years in prison each on the charges of first degree burglary and kidnapping and 10 years in prison on the charge of first degree assault and battery.

