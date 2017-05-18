Newberry man sentenced to 22 years in prison for assault, burglary of elderly woman
Anthony Maurice Wise was found guilty of first degree assault and battery, kidnapping and first degree burglary by a Newberry County jury following three days of trial and just over an hour of deliberation. Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Wise to 22 years in prison each on the charges of first degree burglary and kidnapping and 10 years in prison on the charge of first degree assault and battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC