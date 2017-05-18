Newberry man gets 22 years for violen...

Newberry man gets 22 years for violent kidnapping, robbery of elderly neighbor

A Newberry man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the kidnapping, assault and robbery of an elderly neighbor. It took a Newberry County jury an hour to decide to convict Anthony Maurice Wise on assault and battery, kidnapping, and burglary charges, wrapping up a three-day trial.

