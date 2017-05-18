Newberry deputies searching for missi...

Newberry deputies searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's

The Newberry County Sheriff's is asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's. Deputies say Norma Bostic is believed to have wandered into a densely wooded area near her home.

