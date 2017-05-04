Newberry College students raise $2,700 for survivors of sexual assault -
On April 27, Newberry community members and Newberry College students joined together to stand up against sexual assault and abuse in Newberry County at the first "Take Back The Night" walk benefiting Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands. Take Back The Night was organized by Professor Rebekah Dixon's sport management and civic engagement class.
