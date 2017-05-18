Memorial Day ceremony is May 28 -
The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. May 28 at Memorial Park in downtown Newberry. The service is sponsored by the American Legion, the City of Newberry and Newberry County.
