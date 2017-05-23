Man gets 22 years for assault on woman -
A Newberry man was sentenced Thursday to 22 years in prison for the 2016 assault and burglary of an elderly neighbor, the Eighth Circuit Solicitors Office announced. Anthony Maurice Wise was found guilty of first degree assault and battery, kidnapping and first degree burglary by a Newberry County jury following three days of trial and just over an hour of deliberation.
