Livingston, Harmon to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hamilton Livingston III of Pomaria are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Brooke Mahala Livingston, to Jesse Todd Harmon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Keith Harmon of Newberry. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Loretta Derrick Livingston and the late Henry Livingston Jr. of Pomaria and Evelyn Graham Frick and the late Norman Zane Frick of Peak.

