Key to the City to be given out Tuesday -
The City of Newberry will present the Key to the City to Satch Krantz, president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo, at its meeting at 6 p.m. May 9 at Newberry City Hall. Krantz will retire as Riverbanks Zoo president on June 30 after serving as president since 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
