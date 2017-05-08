Jeff Duncan embarks Tuesday on 5th Annual First Responders Tour
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan will make several stops across South Carolina on Tuesday to thank first responders during the congressman's 5th Annual First Responders Tour. Duncan's first stop will be at 9 a.m. at the Newberry County Emergency Operations Center, located at 540 Wilson Rd. in Newberry.
