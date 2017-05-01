Having a blast at Healthy Kids Day -

Competing in the Splash & Dash 10-12 age group were, from the front, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Sydney McGee, Liam Davenport and Ozaria Goree. From the left are Kaley Burge, first place in the girls 10-12 age group; Jenna Burge, second place in the girls 10-12 age group; Lauren Rivas; third place; and Jorja McGee, first place in girls 7-9 Splash & Dash.

