Eclipse anniversary is Sunday -
May 28 will mark the 117th anniversary of the last time Newberry was in the path of a Solar Eclipse. Check back Wednesday for an article by Mary Alex Kopp that talks about that Eclipse, and the Eclipse that will be taking place on Aug. 21. May 28 will mark the 117th anniversary of the last time Newberry was in the path of a Solar Eclipse.
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
