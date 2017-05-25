Dopeya s given proclamation

Mayor Foster Senn, left, presented a proclamation to Rose Edwards and her husband on May 4 on behalf of the city for their dedication and service to Newberry with their local restaurant, Dopey's. Mayor Foster Senn, left, presented a proclamation to Rose Edwards and her husband on May 4 on behalf of the city for their dedication and service to Newberry with their local restaurant, Dopey's.

