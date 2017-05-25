DHEC: Three Midlands people possibly ...

DHEC: Three Midlands people possibly exposed to rabies by skunk, fox

Tuesday May 23

Three people in the Midlands have begin post-exposure treatment after possibly being exposed to rabies, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. According to department officials, the first exposure happened in Newberry County between Whitmire and Newberry on May 16. A skunk fought with two dogs, but one person was also potentially exposed to the skunk during the incident.

