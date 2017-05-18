Despite lack of national support, SC Dems still aiming to 'flip the Fifth'
Victor Terrana will soon be heading back to the polls one more time to pick his favorite between Democrat Archie Parnell and Republican Ralph Norman -- two candidates hoping to be Terrana's next congressman. "It's always important to vote, especially if you have some idea of the difference between the candidates that you're voting on," the Newberry man said.
