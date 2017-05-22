Deputies: Missing Newberry Co. woman with Alzheimer's found
The Newberry Sheriff's Office, rescue personnel, family and neighbors teamed up to search for the woman off Glenn Street Extension, just outside the city of Newberry. Norma Bostic was believed to have wandered into a densely wooded area near her home and was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Just after 9:40 p.m., deputies said Bostic had been found after a deputy heard a female voice in a pastureland adjacent to St. Luke's Church Road.
