College News

Philip Hunter of Prosperity graduated with a degree in criminal justice from Grantham University during its March online degree and certificate program ceremonies. CHARLESTON - Joshua Bowman of Little Mountain and Derek Sligh of Newberry were recently inducted into The Citadel's Chapter of The National Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
