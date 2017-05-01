VIDEO: Meet the candidates of SC-5

VIDEO: Meet the candidates of SC-5

On Tuesday, voters across a large portion of the Palmetto State will have the chance to pick a new congressman. Now, more than a dozen candidates are vying to represent South Carolina's Fifth Congressional district, which includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Marlboro, Newberry, and York Counties and parts of Florence, Lee, and Sumter Counties.

