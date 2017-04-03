Senior expo to educate community -

Thursday Apr 6

Caregivers, adult seniors and anyone interested in learning more about the problems that senior citizens face are encouraged to attend the second annual Newberry Senior Expo on May 10 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Piedmont Tech Conference Center. Hosted by MSA Home Health and Hospice, Brook Health Care and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, the Newberry Senior Expo focuses on educating the community about the resources available to Newberry seniors, and addressing issues that effect seniors every day, such as housing and food.

