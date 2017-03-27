Sara Shealy - Greenwood
Sara Nell Wicker Shealy, 86, of 809 Ninety Six Highway, wife of Charles Clifton Shealy, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Ben T. Wicker and Nellie Livingston Wicker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC