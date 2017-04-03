Putting the a eyea in eyecare -
You won't need to put on glasses or have your eyes checked to see the new and improved renovations to Montgomery and Riddle Eyecare. Montgomery and Riddle Eyecare, whose building joins with the Eye Care Center, wants to provide the community with a more centralized location where patients can have everything done in one place.
