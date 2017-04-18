Officials identify man who died in South Carolina fire
The Aiken County coroner's office told local media that 74-year-old David Mackie died in the fire Saturday night in New Ellenton. Coroner Tim Carlton said an autopsy was planned Monday in Newberry.
