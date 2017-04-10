Newberry Electric holds 77th annual meeting -
The 77th annual Newberry Electric Cooperative meeting was held Wednesday in the gym of Mid-Carolina High School with more than 1,600 members registering. Ray and Hazel Franklin were the longest married couple in attendance at 68 years, while both Buddy Kunkle and Emily Turner were recognized for being the oldest in attendance at 100-years-old.
