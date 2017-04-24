Newberry deputies searching for missi...

Newberry deputies searching for missing 78-year-old with medical conditions

Wednesday Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The Newberry County Sherriff's Office is seeking help from the community in locating a missing 78-year-old man. Deputies say Richard Phillips was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at 8987 Broad River Road in the Pomaria section of Newberry County.

Newberry, SC

