Newberry College mena s soccer team visits Newberry Elementary -
The Newberry men's soccer team visited Newberry Elementary School last week as they spent time reading and interacting with the students. Students in multiple first and third grade classrooms were given the opportunity to be read a variety of stories from some of the players on the team.
