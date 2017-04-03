Newberry College mena s soccer team v...

Newberry College mena s soccer team visits Newberry Elementary -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Newberry Observer

The Newberry men's soccer team visited Newberry Elementary School last week as they spent time reading and interacting with the students. Students in multiple first and third grade classrooms were given the opportunity to be read a variety of stories from some of the players on the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Feb '17 Britbratt94 290
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15) Jul '15 mariamcmurtury 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,645 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC