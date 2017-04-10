Newberry cleans up -
The City of Newberry is cleaner because of the work of many volunteers on March 25 as Newberry participated in the Great American Clean-up. Led by Keep Newberry County Beautiful, which provided all the supplies, volunteers picked up litter in the city and just outside the city limits.
