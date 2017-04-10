Newberrians inducted into Benedicta s Half Century Club -
The Founder's Day convocation commemorating the 146-year history of Benedict College was held March 16 at the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resources Center Arena. Benedict President Dr. David H. Swinton inducted members from the Class of 1967 into the Benedict College Half Century Club.
