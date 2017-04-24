NCDSN golf tourney coming up

The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board will host the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation's sixth annual golf tournament at the Mid-Carolina Country Club on May 4. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. tee time. The tournament is Captain's Choice with four person teams and has a $75 per person entry fee.

