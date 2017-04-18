Lesaine awarded Excellence in Teaching from SCICU -
Dr. John Lesaine of Newberry College recently received the Excellence in Teaching Award, an honor given annually to one faculty member from each of the 20 member institutions of the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities organization. The honorees were recognized at the 12th annual Excellence in Teaching awards dinner held April 4, at which time each professor also received a $3,000 professional development grant from SCICU.
