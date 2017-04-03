Golf tournament ready to tee off! -
The eighth Annual Glenn Bledsoe Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on April 12 at the Country Club of Newberry, hosted by The Whitten Center Parents' Club. Registration is limited to the first 25 teams.
