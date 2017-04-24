Golf tournament is Friday -
Whitmire Presbyterian Church will hold a golf tournament on April 28 at the Country Club of Newberry. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 10 a.m. A 2017 Encore Preferred FWD from Stokes-Trainor will be the hole in one prize for hole 17. There is still time to sign up.
