Golf tournament is Friday

Whitmire Presbyterian Church will hold a golf tournament on April 28 at the Country Club of Newberry. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 10 a.m. A 2017 Encore Preferred FWD from Stokes-Trainor will be the hole in one prize for hole 17. There is still time to sign up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.