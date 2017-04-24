Firefighter honored -

Saturday Apr 22 Newberry Observer

Henry Johniken, a firefighter who died in the line of duty in 1900, was honored last week at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Johniken's line of duty death was recently discovered thanks to Andrew Morris, engineer, and Michael Parker, firefighter, both of whom have been working on projects highlighting the fire department history in Newberry County.

