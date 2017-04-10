Fabulous finds in Newberry -
Fabulous Finds, located in downtown Newberry beside Illusions Hair Studio and Alex Fuller Photography, has been in Newberry for the past eight years. But Sally Crossland Cockrell, who has been the owner of Fabulous Finds for the past three years, wants to improve the store to achieve the ultimate customer satisfaction while selling items at affordable prices.
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
