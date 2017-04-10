Fabulous finds in Newberry -

Fabulous Finds, located in downtown Newberry beside Illusions Hair Studio and Alex Fuller Photography, has been in Newberry for the past eight years. But Sally Crossland Cockrell, who has been the owner of Fabulous Finds for the past three years, wants to improve the store to achieve the ultimate customer satisfaction while selling items at affordable prices.

