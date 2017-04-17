City departments visit schools on Career Day -
Lt. Stuart Smith and Engineer Daniel Werts speak with students at Gallman Elementary about fire safety and remembering to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. Sergeant Mike Hawkins answers questions from students at Gallman Elementary School about the day to day operations of the Newberry Police Department.
