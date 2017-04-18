Budget talks begin

Newberry County Council heard from representatives from the Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections, Newberry County Library and the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County for consideration of increased funding for fiscal year 2017-18. Shanna Proctor, director of Newberry County Voter Registration and Election, and Sam Price, chairman of the Newberry County Voter Registration and Election Board, spoke on behalf of giving a $20 supplement to all poll workers during the June 2018 primary.

