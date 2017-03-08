Tennis complex breaks ground -
The City of Newberry celebrated World Tennis Day with the groundbreaking of the Newberry Tennis Complex at Oakland Park. "Today is World Tennis day, it is being celebrated around the world, so we are going ahead and doing something exciting in Newberry," Mayor Foster Senn said.
